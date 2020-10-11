SUMMITVILLE — Mary Jo Brunt is trying to win a second term on the Madison-Grant school board, but fellow Summitville native Corey Sizelove is trying to give the incumbent a run for her money.
Active in 4-H, Brunt, 55, said her goal is to ensure the quality of education Madison-Grant students receive.
“I wanted to make sure my children receive the same great education my husband and I received when we were in Madison-Grant,” the Summitville native said.
Brunt said she is proud of her role in bringing a new agriculture and FFA program to the high school. She also is happy with how the controversial realignment of the elementary schools has unfolded.
“We had some small transportation issues on the first day, but all of that has been straightened out,” the Madison-Grant High School graduate said. “We couldn’t have known it at the time, but realigning the schools has been helpful because of the pandemic.”
Looking toward the future, Brunt said she hopes the district will be able to maintain its academic edge as it prepares students for college and the world of work.
“Madison-Grant is a leader in the number of courses we are able to offer. For a small rural district, we are able to give our students many opportunities through the dual-credit courses they are able to take,” she said.
For Sizelove, 33, running for school board is personal.
“I have young children, and I want to make sure the schools are ready to receive them when they enter Madison-Grant,” he said.
Of particular concern, Sizelove said, is the preparedness of students as they enter college.
“I teach at Indiana Wesleyan, so I have some experience in regard to working with students when they enter college,” the assistant professor of pre-licensure nursing said.
Though his father, Summitville Fire Chief and Boone Township Trustee Randy Sizelove, was very vocal in his opposition to the realignment of the elementary schools that went into effect this school year, the younger Sizelove is more measured in his response.
“I’m not going to say that I am for it or against it, but that if there are some matters that need to be changed we will need to monitor those,” he said.
Though he hasn’t served on a school board, the nurse practitioner does have some political experience serving on the Boone Township advisory board. Though his term doesn’t expire until Dec. 31, 2022, Sizelove said he would step down to serve on the school board.
