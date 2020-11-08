PENDLETON — A west Pendleton woman has been elected to replace former Town Council member Jessica Smith who stepped down over a disagreement in values with the remaining council members she characterized as a “good ole boys club.”
Marissa Skaggs, 36, won the Oct. 19 caucus 4-1 after three ballots. She, Sandi Butler, Zachary Berline and Mike Romack were the candidates.
“They all were viable candidates, but Marissa has a lot of experience in the local community,” said Madison County Republican Chairman Russell Willis, who knows Skaggs personally after serving eight years with her on the Paramount Theatre’s board of directors.
Willis described Skaggs, who also has served as secretary for her homeowners association, on the board of the Anderson Symphony Orchestra and as fundraising campaign coordinator for Ivy Tech Community’s College’s 60th Street campus, as reasonable, intelligent and community-minded.
“I wasn’t expecting it. She called me out of the blue. She saw it was an open possibility and wanted to discuss it with me,” he said. “She was engaged and saw an opportunity to be more engaged.”
Skaggs, who since 2008 has lived with her husband, Andy, and 11-year-old son, Ezra, in a subdivision that was annexed into the town in 2018, said she wanted to give back to the community that has been such a great place to live and raise a family.
“Pendleton’s a great place, and people in Pendleton have worked tirelessly to put us in a favorable position and forward-looking position, and I am excited to help with the next phase,” the Pendleton Heights High School graduate said. “I’m just excited to get my feet wet and carry on with the path that we’re on right now and see what comes up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.