ALEXANDRIA — Buying that perfect gift for a loved one is no small task. Small business owners offered their solutions on Small Business Saturday in Alexandria.
"Scents are never a bad gift, just because everybody likes something that smells good," said Sarah Mullanix, owner of Vintage Road Candles.
"You can kind of match a scent with a personality, so that's usually where I start," Mullanix said. "If you find something out about a person, you can kind of match a scent to that."
Customers take their pick from a variety of scent-based items, a few of which are made by Mullanix.
Joni Craig, a retired nurse from Middletown, was among those browsing the shelves.
She wasn't looking for anything in particular but wanted to support the community she grew up in. In the 1960s-70s her parents owned Koob Furniture and an auto store.
The McCurry'Osity Shop at 224 N. Harrison St. contained a few surprises for shoppers, including young entrepreneurs.
Eleven-year-old Zella and 10-year-old Danger Disper were selling magnets made from colored beads. They, along with their stepbrother Breckin Smith, formed BDZ magnets.
The three have been making magnets since 2016. The two were at a booth alongside their mother, Jenni, who runs a crochet business.
Zella and Danger said being at functions like Small Business Saturday gives them a break from school work while helping their mother.
Small businesses play a big part in the U.S. economy, accounting for the vast majority of the nation's businesses, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.