PENDLETON — Pendleton Town Council President Chet Babb said he was surprised Tuesday to receive former Councilwoman Jessica Smith’s resignation letter submitted Monday to Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt.
He declined to comment on Smith's reasons for resigning, which included what she described as its “good old boys” nature.
“I was surprised when I received it today as the Town of Pendleton has moved forward with many positive projects the past nine months in a very positive movement,” Babb said. “Jessica was a member of the current council, and I tried to involve her in different projects and the process of moving the town forward.”
In her resignation letter, Smith expressed her disappointment at the council’s reinstatement of Pendleton Police Chief Marc Farrer, who came under fire last year for social media posts that appeared to mock women, racial minorities, religious minorities and the LGBTQ community. In addition, she criticized the council’s hiring and firing practices and though she did not name them, accused other members of using their positions for personal gain.
Madison County Republican Party Chair Russ Willis said he hopes to have Smith’s vacated seat filled by the end of October in a caucus of Pendleton’s eight Republican precinct committeemen.
He reported having already received two inquiries about completing Smith’s four-year term, set to end Dec. 31, 2022, from potential candidates by Wednesday morning.
Eligible residents interested in running for the seat can contact Willis by Oct. 20 at (765) 643-4871.
