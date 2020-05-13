ANDERSON — Looking back over his three-year tenure as superintendent of Anderson Community Schools, Timothy Smith said he’s most proud of the progress made on behalf of students by hiring high quality staff, leading two successful referendums and increasing pay for staff each year.
“I am very proud of the direction we moved and the improvement shown by our students,” he said Wednesday in an email response to questions. “I thank all of our community leaders and supporters of ACS for their support of our kids and wish the Anderson community nothing but the best in the future.”
Smith and the school board this week reached a separation agreement that will leave taxpayers to foot the $164,000 bill for his departure. That amount could be reduced by any amount earned if Smith is hired by another school district before next March.
Smith, who started as interim superintendent in 2017 but became the district’s permanent instruction leader in May 2018, declined to comment on the agreement, referring questions to the board.
Hands-down, his greatest achievement was a successful $41 million facilities improvement referendum and a $1.8 million operations referendum campaign started by his predecessor, Terry Thompson, and approved by taxpayers in May 2018, Smith said.
To date, the facilities program has led to increased security at each school building and the reopening this school year of the former East Side Middle School as Anderson Intermediate School. The next phase of the program includes several improvements in the athletic and band facilities and the addition of an Innovation Center at Anderson High School.
The operations money has been used to defray annual losses in revenues but because of careful management has been used at a slower rate than anticipated, ACS officials said.
“This was a huge undertaking as the Interim Superintendent but a necessary step we needed to take to improve our district,” he said. “Most school leaders in the state gave us very little chance of succeeding in our process but gave us great praise with our successful vote! Up to the point of my retirement from ACS, we have been spot on with our plans, timing, budget and integrity of what we promised the community.”
Smith said he also was proud that he never was put in a position of needing to reduce the district’s teaching force, though the board has assembled a committee charged with looking at ways to trim $2 million from the budget.
