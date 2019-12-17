Heavy snowfall across the area has delayed or closed many area schools. Some are opting to observe e-learning days.
Here are announcements from local school districts:
ECSC will be on a two-hour delay today, December 17, 2019.— Dr. Joe Brown (@indybrown7) December 17, 2019
M-G takes the safety of our #ArgyllFamily very seriously. Therefore, Tuesday, 12-17-19, school is delayed for 2 hours. Our MGJHSH daily schedule revision for 2 hour delay can be located at http://Ii https://t.co/lndUfNu2Mq#WeAreMG #MGUSC_Eagles #MGUSC_Goblins #MGJHSHPrincipal pic.twitter.com/0zPRFjOARx— Madison-Grant USC (@MadisonGrantUSC) December 17, 2019
ACS will be closed today (12/17/2019) due to road conditions. pic.twitter.com/rd0xiyvCd7— Anderson High School (@AndersonIndians) December 17, 2019
Daleville Community Schools are closed today Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Today will be an e-learning day.— Daleville Jr/Sr High School (@EricDouglas45) December 17, 2019
Today, all South Madison Community Schools and Kids Connection will be closed. Today will be an eLearning Day: Student Assignments will be posted by 9:00 AM.— Central Office (@CO_Arabians) December 17, 2019
Due to inclement weather, Anderson Preparatory Academy will be closed on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ld9PXvuDRJ— APA ATHLETICS (@apajetnation) December 17, 2019
SSC is CLOSED on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.— Shenandoah Schools (@SSCRaiders) December 17, 2019
FLCS will be conducting an eLearning day today, Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Schools are closed.— Frankton-Lapel C. S. (@frankton_lapel) December 17, 2019
Liberty Family: Due to hazardous road conditions, we will utilize an eLearning day, Tuesday, December 17th. @1976LCS @LionsAthletics @heraldbulletin @MadisonCoEMA pic.twitter.com/ZnvlDFJ69R— Jay McCurry (@DrJayMcCurry) December 17, 2019
Alexandria Community Schools will be closed today, Tuesday, Dec. 17. Today will be an eLearning Day. #AlexTigers— Melissa Brisco (@AlexSupt) December 17, 2019
