ANDERSON — A fresh coat of snow was falling across Madison County on Monday afternoon as law enforcement agencies had a final count of the weather-related woes from the snowstorm that rolled through the area this week.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Madison County until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
An additional accumulation of 3 to 4 inches is expected to fall overnight bringing a two-day storm total of 5 to 9 inches, according to the weather service.
Anderson Police Department Maj. Joel Sandefur said the storm created limited issues within the city limits on Monday.
“There were only two, which is really amazing,” Sandefur said. “Typically our first significant snowfall we will see a number of accidents and we did not experience that.”
Both accidents involved property-only damage and no one was injured, Sandefur said. The first accident was reported at 6:36 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 31 Street and the second accident was around 9:10 a.m. in the 800 block of North Madison Avenue.
“We received quite a bit of advance warning and people prepared,” Sandefur said.
He said people should double the normal traveling distance between vehicles during icy and snowy weather conditions.
“Be a good defensive driver,” Sandefur said. “People have lost the art of being a good defensive driver.”
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said deputies saw more problems caused by the weather, but no one was seriously injured. Twenty property damage reports were taken, two personal injuries occurred, there were five road hazards and 17 motorists assisted during the snowstorm.
He said a common problem that leads to accidents is people driving too fast for the weather conditions.
“Speed limits are posted for good weather conditions,” Mellinger said. “In snow, ice, rain, we should all drive well below that.”
Mellinger urged people to leave early enough to account for slow traffic or road crews performing maintenance on the roads. He said vehicle windows should also be cleaned properly before traveling.
The Indiana State Police Pendleton District investigated five property damage crashes, two personal injury crashes and assisted 11 motorists – mostly slide-offs, from 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.
Across the state, troopers investigated 336 property damage crashes, 79 personal injury crashes and 213 calls to assist motorists.
With additional snow in the forecast, state police say drivers should avoid traveling until after the storm – if possible.
“It’s going to snow, and roadways will be slick, so leave early and give yourself extra time to reach your destination,” according to the ISP press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.