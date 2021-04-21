ANDERSON — Old Man Winter broke a record Tuesday that went back more than a half century for snowfall in Anderson.
Micah Mitchell, owner of the Madison County Weather Update, said northern portions of Anderson received 3.7 inches of snow, southern Anderson got 3.5 inches of snow and the areas around Elwood got more than 4 inches of snow.
Mitchell said the record for an April snow in Anderson was set on April 12, 1940, when 4 inches of snow fell in the city. On April 20, 1969, the city of Anderson recorded a trace of snow, he said.
“It’s a little bit late for a hard freeze,” Mitchell said of the cold temperatures that were forecast for the past two days. “On average April 21 is the last hard freeze in Madison County.”
The snow and below freezing temperatures are expected to have an impact on plants, flowers and fruit trees, according to Beth Vansickle, agriculture and natural resources educator for the Purdue Extension Office.
“The plants that were not covered or brought indoors could be killed,” she said. “I’m really worried about some of the plants. Right now it’s a wait-and-see. It will all depend on how long the snow and cold temperatures remain.”
She said the normal rule of thumb is not to plant outdoor plants until Mother’s Day, which is May 9 this year.
“I would recommend people cover the plants or bring them indoors,” Vansickle said.
She said last year the fruit trees in the area were affected by a late freeze, and the flowers that produce the fruit didn’t bloom.
“With this cold weather we could see another impact,” Vansickle said.
Scott Harless, superintendent of the Madison County Highway Department, said the department has mainly been dealing with limbs falling on county roads because of the weight of the snow.
“We did some trucks out in the northern part of the county,” he said because of the snow and slick roads. “There were some slick spots. We dodged a bullet.”
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said the Street Department did apply salt to some intersections and hills in the city.
“It’s the places we normally salt when the temperature gets down in the 20s and 30s,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.