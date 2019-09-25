ANDERSON – After the two decisions made to approve the planned 120-megawatt solar energy center in northern Madison County, it’s likely headed to court.
The Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals in May approved a special use for the Lone Oak Solar Energy Center on 850 acres of ground.
The BZA on Tuesday approved a second special use request from developer Invenergy for an additional 350 acres. The company said the additional acreage was required because the BZA set a 500-foot setback from nonparticipating landowners’ property lines.
As proposed, the $110 million project would generate 120 megawatts of electricity with construction expected to be completed in 2023.
The opponents have already filed an appeal in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 alleging the first vote was not legal because BZA member Beth Vansickle was not a resident of the county. She served on the BZA because of her job with the Purdue Extension office.
Attorney Scott Federoff said there are plenty of reasons to take the fight to the next stage.
“I will be discussing what’s next with my clients,” he said. “There could be appeals on several items.”
While Madison County adopted a solar energy ordinance in 2017, developers are dealing with different guidelines depending on what county in Indiana they are looking to make an investment.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners in July approved a moratorium on any new solar energy developments in the county to consider rewriting the local ordinance.
The moratorium went into effect after Invenergy started the permitting process for the Lone Oak Solar Energy Center.
Invenergy, through a wholly owned subsidiary Fairbanks Solar Energy Center, is planning a 250-megawatt facility in Sullivan County.
That project would cover 1,800 acres near the community of Fairbanks and include 579,652 solar panels.
It would be connected to Duke Energy and is scheduled to start operations by Dec. 31, 2023.
Sullivan County has no zoning ordinance and no local permits are required for the project.
In a filing with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, Invenergy said it has volunteered to sign a decommissioning agreement with each property owner it is leasing ground with.
Sullivan County has no requirement for a decommissioning agreement.
The Tribune Star of Terre Haute reported the company seeks to have the IURC decline any jurisdiction to regulate the solar farm as it intends to sell power as an exempt wholesale generator. Selling to the wholesale power market means it will not recover costs from Indiana ratepayers through a base rate, rate of return or other comparable method associated with a retail public utility.
It would not be the first solar energy facility in Sullivan County.
In 2015, Sullivan Solar LLC, a subsidiary of Cypress Creek Renewables, began efforts to construct a 7-megawatt solar farm, according to the Tribune Star.
Sullivan Solar was awarded a 10-year tax abatement in 2015 by the Sullivan County Council.
However the Sullivan County Council voted to rescind the tax abatement for Sullivan Solar, claiming a breach of a memorandum of understanding involving worker wages during construction.
In July, Sullivan Solar LLC filed a complaint against the Sullivan County Council in Sullivan Circuit Court claiming the county breached its agreement.
Kosciusko County recently included in its solar energy ordinance a property value guarantee for nonparticipating property owner if a facility was constructed.
Federoff asked the Madison County BZA to consider a similar provision.
BZA attorney Jeff Graham said because a property value guarantee is not part of the county’s ordinance it could not be considered by the BZA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.