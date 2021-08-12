ANDERSON — After losing an Indiana Court of Appeals decision, opponents of the proposed Lone Oak solar farm are asking the Indiana Supreme Court to review their case against Madison County’s Board of Zoning Appeals.
The request comes after the appellate court affirmed a denial of judicial review by Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley.
In asking the state’s high court to accept transfer of the case, the opponents cite three issues with the Court of Appeals’ ruling: the vote by a member of the BZA who was not a county resident; that the BZA improperly interpreted the county’s comprehensive plan; and that the Appeals Court erred in interpreting the difficulty standards stated for a zoning variance.
The opponents’ request states that former BZA member Beth VanSickle cast the deciding vote to grant Invenergy a special use when she was not a resident of Madison County.
VanSickle was the appointee of the Madison County Purdue Extension office.
The request alleges that the BZA at first determined the special use was not approved because of VanSickle’s vote and later deemed the vote was valid.
Judge Dudley, in denying the request for judicial review, ruled that the opponents didn’t challenge her position on the BZA before the hearing.
Concerning the comprehensive plan, the opponents noted that the document states preservation of prime farm ground and maintaining a rural setting were a priority.
The opponents also contended that Invenergy never stated how the BZA’s setback requirements would adversely impact the economic viability of the project.
Invenergy put on hold the Lone Oak Solar Energy Center, a $110 million project, in 2019 after the Madison County Council voted to rescind the economic revitalization area designation, effectively eliminating the possibility of obtaining a tax abatement.
The proposed project covers about 850 to 900 acres in northern Madison County and would generate 120 megawatts of electricity.
Lone Oak, a subsidiary of Invenergy, planned to lease 35 parcels from 23 landowners. The project design included a decommissioning plan and soil reclamation plan to restore the area to agricultural viability after 45 years.
The measures were approved with the understanding that solar panels could not be located closer than 500 feet from a nonparticipating landowner’s property line without the landowner’s consent, resulting in a decrease in the number of panels that could be installed.
Lone Oak officials also are required to post a $5.6 million decommissioning bond and plant additional trees and vegetation if requested by a nonparticipating landowner.
The BZA also required the project to be complete and operational by Dec. 31, 2023.
