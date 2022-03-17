ANDERSON — By the end of the year, almost all home health aides working directly with dementia and Alzheimer's patients will have six hours of dementia training.
A new law that goes into effect July 1 sets minimum standards for that training. New hires must complete six hours of that training within 60 days' of their employment.
Currently, training standards vary between companies.
Going forward, all home health aides will receive three hours of approved training by Dec. 31 of each year.
Senate Enrolled Act 353 was authored by Sens. Vaneta Becker, R-Evansville, and Stacey Donato, R-Logansport. Becker worked closely with the Alzheimer’s Association's Greater Indiana Chapter.
The chapter provided Becker with a draft version of the bill after she expressed her willingness to help, according to David Sklar, the chapter's director of government affairs.
In a news release from the chapter, Becker said she is pleased that Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill.
“I authored this bill to provide better care for all Alzheimer's patients, and I look forward to observing the good it will do for the future care of those afflicted with this heartbreaking disease."
The Indiana chapter began working on the bill to create consistent and uniform dementia training for home health aides, Sklar said.
Another reason the group pursued the bill is that more Hoosiers are opting for home health care for Alzheimer’s care.
There are about 110,000 Hoosiers living with Alzheimer’s, though Sklar expects that number to increase 20% during the next five years as baby boomers continue to age.
“We want to make sure that there’s a qualified workforce ready to meet those needs."
Sklar is grateful that the Indiana legislators understood the bill's importance.
“Many of them have experienced it (Alzheimer’s) in their own families,” he said. “We were very happy to see very broad, bipartisan support.”
This bill only applies to home health aides and does not include certified nursing assistants or personal care attendants.
“We’d like to have some conversations around those other sectors in the future," Sklar said, "but right now, this is what we felt like we could accomplish."
