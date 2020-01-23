ANDERSON — With opening arguments starting in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, several local residents are questioning the fairness of the proceedings.
The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday not to allow the subpoenaing of witnesses or documents with a decision on actual testimony delayed for at least a week.
Chuck Armstrong said he watched some of the impeachment hearings on Tuesday.
“It’s hard to say if the process is fair, because it’s only now in the Senate where it counts,” he said.
Armstrong said it would be fair to the president not to allow the calling of witnesses or the introduction of documents.
“But not fair to the country,” he said. “We should be able to hear from the witnesses.”
Armstrong said it would be a decision for the president to make on whether or not to testify during the hearings.
“I don’t think it’s necessary at all,” he said.
Sara York has been following some of the impeachment proceedings, but her father is watching and keeping her updated.
“The process has not been fair,” she said. “I’ve heard that people are not being allowed to speak. Whether he did right or wrong is irrelevant at that point. Everyone deserves the right to be heard.”
York said it was equally unfair not to allow either side to have people testify or to present documented evidence during the Senate hearing.
“We have a constitutional right to defend ourselves,” she said. “Both sides should be able to submit evidence.
“You have to listen to both sides from a non-biased standpoint,” York said.
She believes both Trump and the whistleblower should testify during the hearing.
“You have a right to confront your accuser,” York said.
Ashaunti Dunlop has not been following the proceedings and is unsure if the process has been fair.
“It’s not fair that witnesses and introduction of documents may not be allowed,” she said.
Dunlop said she didn’t think the president should agree to testify.
“It means something bad had to have happened to start the process,” she said. “They probably deserved it.”
Mickey Janes said he watched the first day when the Senate was establishing the rules.
“It was hard to follow,” he said. “I don’t understand what is going on. They talked about the rules to be followed and kept comparing it to the (President Bill) Clinton impeachment and (President Richard) Nixon, who quit before it could happen.”
Janes said as far as he can tell the process seems fair.
“I feel that the Republicans are trying to change the rules and they’re not following the Clinton procedures,” he said. “I think they are trying to stop testimony from people who should be testifying.”
Janes said Trump should testify under oath and be questioned about what took place.
