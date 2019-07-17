ANDERSON – A special judge was requested Wednesday to preside over a case where a man is accused of holding his family at gun point for several hours before he was shot by his father in May.
Hunter Thomas Holloway, 25, is charged with two counts of Level 2 felony burglary with a deadly weapon, three counts of Level 3 felony armed robbery – taking property by force or threatening to use force while armed, three counts of Level 3 felony criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felony theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000, Level 6 theft of a firearm and three counts of Level 6 felony pointing a firearm at another person.
On May 20, the Madison County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to a shooting that occurred about 9:30 p.m. at a residence in the 300 block of East County Road 1000 South, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Holloway allegedly threatened his family with a shotgun for several hours before his father was able to distract Holloway long enough to run to another location in the home and retrieve a handgun.
During the confrontation, Roddy Holloway shot his son in the abdomen.
Read more in Thursday’s edition of The Herald Bulletin.
