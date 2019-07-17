ANDERSON — A special judge was requested Wednesday to preside over a case where a man is accused of holding his family at gun point for several hours before he was shot by his father.
Hunter Thomas Holloway, 25, is charged with two counts of Level 2 felony burglary with a deadly weapon, three counts of Level 3 felony armed robbery – taking property by force or threatening to use force while armed, three counts of Level 3 felony criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felony theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000, Level 6 theft of a firearm and three counts of Level 6 felony pointing a firearm at another.
On May 20, the Madison County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to a shooting that occurred about 9:30 p.m. at a residence in the 300 block of East County Road 1000 South, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Brad Oster with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
Prior to the shooting, Hunter Holloway was holding his father, Roddy Holloway, mother, Pam Holloway, and sister Ally Holloway hostage for several hours, according to the affidavit.
Hunter Holloway’s girlfriend allegedly broke up with him over the phone and he became upset and took his anger out on his family members, according to the affidavit. He went to the family home and kicked in a door to the garage and stole a Benelli 12-gauge shotgun and approximately $30,000 in cash from a safe.
His sister heard him allegedly breaking into the residence and when she approached him he removed a knife from the back of his pants and pointed the knife at her, according to the affidavit.
“Eventually, Hunter threw the knife in the ground near the garage and entered the residence to steal the shotgun,” Oster said in the affidavit.
Ally Holloway left the residence and later returned with her parents, but Hunter Holloway was not there, according to the affidavit. Roddy Holloway called his son who told him all but $1,800 of the money was at his home on Indiana 38.
Roddy Holloway went to his son’s residence to retrieve the money, but upon his return, Hunter Holloway pulled into the driveway, according to the affidavit. Hunter Holloway allegedly entered the home while armed with the stolen shotgun and told his parents and sister to give him their phones.
“Roddy, Pam and Ally all said they feared for their lives and believe Hunter was going to kill them if the police were called or showed up,” Oster said in the affidavit.
At some point, Roddy Holloway was able to get Hunter Holloway to go out to the garage away from his mother and sister, according to the affidavit. Roddy Holloway slammed a door on his son before running to a back bedroom with his wife to retrieve a .357 revolver.
Hunter Holloway ran back into the house and found his sister in the laundry room where he yelled to his parents that they had “forgotten about Ally,” according to the affidavit. He allegedly pointed a gun at his sister and when his parents returned to the room he raised the shotgun toward Roddy Holloway.
“Roddy said he fired one shot from the Ruger. 357, hitting Hunter in the abdomen,” Oster said in the affidavit. “Roddy, Pam and Ally all provided first aid to Hunter as they also called 911.”
