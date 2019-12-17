ANDERSON — When Mecca Andrews-Hill received an invitation to attend the Soroptimist Club’s annual Christmas party at the Gruenewald House, she put the event on her calendar intending to attend.
But she realized something more was afoot when a Soroptimist officer called her and asked whether she planned to attend and to which organization she would like a $100 contribution in her name made out. She chose the Susan G. Komen Center because her mother is battling breast cancer.
“I’m at a loss for words, really. I feel really blessed they chose me,” she said.
Andrews-Hill and Connie Millikan, both of whom represent the interests of children as volunteers for Court-Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, each were presented Tuesday with a Ruby Award. The award honors women who make a difference through their professions or volunteer work in the lives of other women and children.
Also honored with Live Your Dream Education and Training Awards, which includes a $1,000 gift, were Anderson University nursing students Rachael Avery and Emily Robinson. Eligible nominees must be heads of households with a financial need and enrolled in a university or skilled trades program.
Avery, who was not able to attend the event, now is eligible to compete for additional prizes at the Soroptimist International district level. District winners are eligible to compete at the regional and national levels.
Andrews-Hill, a Jobs for America’s Graduates teacher at Anderson High School, said she became interested in being a CASA volunteer while attending Ivy Tech Community College.
“This actually helped me be a better person, working in the community,” she said. “Everything I’ve done has been focused around the youth. It just warms my heart when I see them achieve the smallest things.”
Millikan became a CASA volunteer 15 years ago after retiring as a Montessori school teacher. She now is helping a 14-year-old and a 19-year-old.
“I always have a fondness in my heart for children,” she said. “Many of my children have been adopted.”
The Christmas party also included the collection of household items, such as towels, pots and pans, and small appliances, for the Jumpstart Home Store, which helps women as they venture out to live on their own after having been at the Alternatives Inc. shelter for victims of domestic violence. The Soroptimists received a grant from the Madison County Community Foundation to build a shed on the grounds of Alternatives to keep the supplies.
“Of course, when they arrive, they have nothing but the clothes on their backs,” said Sandy Leslie, club secretary.
