PENDLETON — In what is considered to be a historic action, the South Madison Fire Territory has been approved unanimously by three different governmental entities.
The Pendleton Town Council and advisory boards for Fall Creek and Green townships voted Tuesday to form the new territory.
The three governmental bodies also voted to create a fire equipment fund tax rate of 3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Supporting documents will be submitted to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance to establish the tax rate for the fire territory.
The new territory covers Fall Creek and Green townships and the towns of Pendleton and Ingalls; it will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
Pendleton Town Council member Steve Denny said people will be talking about this historic occasion for 50 years.
“Two years ago, Chet Babb (council president) asked me to head up this project,” Denny said. “I went into it with an open mind and listened to the experts.”
Denny said three separate fiscal analyses were done to try and help other taxing units that will be affected by the fire territory.
“We had our differences,” he said, “but we worked things out.”
Denny also thanked the people who have served as volunteers with the Pendleton Fire Department for the past 100 years.
“Better things will come with this becoming a fire territory."
The three governmental units have conducted three public meetings to provide local residents with information concerning the fire territory .
At the public meetings, Paige Sansone with financial advisers Baker Tilley said the fire territory will be phased in over three years starting in 2023.
Its proposed budget is $2.1 million in 2023, $5.1 million in 2024 and $6.6 million in 2025.
She said residents with a home valued at $100,000 would pay about $180 more in property taxes over the first three years.
Pendleton Fire Chief Chris Nodine said there are no longer enough volunteers to staff the department.
He said that under the proposal, the fire territory would staff full-time stations in Pendleton and Ingalls.
“Our population is expected to double in 10 years.”
Nodine said that in the first year, 10 to 12 full-time firefighter would be hired and an additional 12 to 15 in the second year.
“Full-time staffing will provide a faster response time and help to lower insurance costs."