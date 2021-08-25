PENDLETON — The South Madison School Board on Wednesday voted 4-3 to require masks for elementary students, reversing a controversial vote made only last Thursday.
During an impassioned speech, board member Mike Hanna admitted his vote was wrong to abandon provisions of a COVID-19 safety plan passed in July and make masks optional at elementary schools. He then moved to reverse the vote and again make masks mandatory as of Aug. 30. Voting to keep masks optional were Angie Brown, Buck Evans and Kay Wolverton.
“When I voted to support masks optional, I knew I had made a mistake before I left the building,” he said during a specially called meeting at Pendleton Heights High School.
“I had made a hasty decision to vote for masks optional. In my heart, I was wrong to do so.”
The meeting, attended by about 150 parents, community members and medical professionals from throughout Central Indiana, was called to discuss masking, distancing and contact tracing.
Before the vote, members of the medical community joined forces with parents in asking the board to reconsider last week’s surprise vote and make masks mandatory when the spread of COVID-19 in Madison County warrants it.
South Madison is the only district in the county that more than two weeks ago elected to not require masks after superintendents met with the Madison County Health Department. Superintendent Mark Hall said at the time that the district would follow its policy and make masks mandatory when the county warning metrics turned orange.
Several supporters said allowing masks to be optional is the same as not mandating masks at all.
Dr. Adam Green, cardiologist at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson, insisted masks are necessary to slow the spread of the virus. He made clear that they don’t necessarily prevent illness.
“People who test masks say that they work, and that’s incontrovertible,” he said. “People who minimize risks of COVID are misguided.”
If everyone is masked, he added, it reduces the need for contact tracing and quarantines.
In spite of the statements made by the medical experts, some parents — including Lauren Freeman — insisted the district drop all measures outlined in the safety policy. She gave board members documents she said showed nearby Hamilton Southeastern schools have adopted a policy of no masks, no virtual learning option and no contact tracing.
The current policy also has destroyed the sports programs because of the constant contact tracing, she added.
“You cannot tell a 6-year-old to wear a mask when they’re still developing their brains,” she said. “If you really think masks work that well, get rid of the contact tracing.”
