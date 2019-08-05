PENDELTON – The computer system for the South Madison Community Schools was infected with a virus over the weekend. Superintendent Joe Buck said Monday the school system is not aware of personal information for any student or staff member being compromised.
“Over the weekend, the South Madison Community School Corporation networks were infected with a computer virus that effected the majority of our servers,” Buck said. “Backup files are being used to restore many of the servers allowing the district to continue normal operation.”
The school will be updating parents as information becomes available and our student information system is back on line. “We are planning to be open and running on a regular schedule tomorrow,” Buck said of the start of the 2019-2020 school year on Tuesday.
The school system has not been asked to pay a ransom at this time, Buck said.
