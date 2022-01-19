PENDLETON — South Madison Community Schools officials have moved district elementary schools to hybrid in-person/remote instruction and secondary schools to all-virtual instruction due to the COVID-19 surge in Madison County.
The district also is offering free COVID-19 rapid testing, which will produce results in 15 minutes, for students and staff.
The three elementaries and the middle and high schools' status has been adjusted according to the district’s policy, South Madison’s Superintendent Mark Hall said Wednesday. That policy is based on recommendations of local, state and national health agencies, including the Madison County Health Department.
“Our plan has thresholds built in that we use to guide our operation,” he said. “If any building has a greater than 2% positivity rate over a seven-day priod, that building moved the next week to either virtual for secondary schools or hybrid for the elementary schools. Once we go below 2%, we go back to a traditional schedule.”
Testing will be available from 7 to 7:45 a.m. on most days that school is in session at East and Pendleton elementaries. A parent will need to complete a consent form for students younger than 18 at the time of the test.
All testing will take place outside the buildings on a drive-up basis.
To schedule a test, visit the district website at www.smadison.k12.in.us, click on COVID-19 information and scroll down to the testing announcement.
