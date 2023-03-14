PENDLETON — With Congress debating passage of a new farm bill, Rep. Victoria Spartz is visiting with local farmers in her district.
Spartz met with a handful of Madison County farmers Tuesday at Anita’s Kitchen restaurant after previously touching base with farmers in Howard and Hamilton counties.
“Agriculture is a national security issue," Spartz said after Tuesday's meeting. "We need to make sure we have conversations about the policies so that the farmers are able to feed the country. We have a lot of challenges because there are monopoly problems in every area.”
Skyrocketing prices of fertilizers and fuel and an unrealistic energy policy are "causing a lot of harm,” Spartz said.
During the meeting, local farmers mentioned the problem of getting laborers to work on the farms.
“Illegal immigration and welfare benefits is unfortunate because it is benefiting the (drug) cartels,” Spartz said. “We are causing harm to legitimate immigrants who want to come here and work and pay taxes.”
Concerning the increased cost of food, Spartz, a Republican, criticized the Biden administration's energy policy.
“Energy is a part of the supply chain," she noted. "This stupid energy policy is now ... increasing the prices for everyone.”
Spartz blamed the rising cost of fertilizer on America's dependence on other countries such as Russia that are not friendly toward the United States.
“This is very dangerous because we don’t have good policies to benefit our domestic manufacturers,” she explained.
Spartz’s family has a farm in Hamilton County. Last year, she said, they didn’t use fertilizer, because of the expense, on their soybean fields.
“You can get away with it for some time,” she noted. “But now we definitely have to put fertilizer on our wheat, and the prices are crazy.”
Spartz said the federal government should foster competition.
“We need policies where the farmers can hedge some risks. The government sets a lot of prices in farming," she said.
“Now ... we benefit oligarchs, and the little farmer gets hurt the most. As we know, consolidation and monopoly can dictate the price they want and will drive prices further.”