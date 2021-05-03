ANDERSON — Less than five months into her first term in the U.S. House, Republican Victoria Spartz has announced she is running for re-election in 2022.
Spartz, R-5th District, last November was elected to replace retiring Republican Susan Brooks. She received 50% of vote as compared to 46% for Democrat Christina Hale and 4% for Libertarian Ken Tucker.
She announced her intentions of seeking a second term on Monday.
Spartz emerged from the 2020 primary election, besting 14 other candidates seeking the Republican Party nomination.
She spent more than $3 million on her campaign in 2020, of which $1.1 million was from her own funds.
“Unfortunately, after just four months in Congress, I can reconfirm to you that our House of Representatives is badly broken: full of political posturing and ever-increasing powers of the Speaker,” Spartz said in announcing her reelection bid. “It’s easy to see why people who want to make good policies and deliver results don’t seek federal office.
“I had to think long and hard, but after much deliberation I have decided to run for another term representing Indiana’s 5th District,” she said. “There is a lot at stake for our country, and I believe I can be valuable to my constituents and fight for good policy solutions badly needed for our nation.”
Spartz said the future of the country is bright and what’s needed is more people in office committed to making good laws and be willing to make tough decisions.
"Congresswoman Victoria Spartz voted against the American Rescue Plan, which delivered $1,400 checks to Hoosiers and millions to her district's counties and towns,” the Indiana State Democratic Party said in response to her announcement. “We are ready to hold her accountable for putting her extreme partisanship ahead of Hoosier Common Sense."
Indiana Democrats are in the process of engaging with key community stakeholders and candidate recruitment for Indiana Congressional District 5.
The party is also keeping an eye on how congressional races will be shaped through the decennial redistricting process.
Democrat Dee Thornton, who ran against Brooks in 2018 and lost to Hale in the 2020 primary election, said she is considering running a third time but remains undecided as of Monday.
Thornton received 43% of the vote against Brooks in 2018 and 27% in the 2020 primary election to Hale’s 41%.
