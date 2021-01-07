ANDERSON — Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th District, voted with the majority to reject objections to the Electoral College votes from Georgia and Pennsylvania.
“President Trump has done incredible things for our country and I share the disappointment of millions of Hoosiers in the outcome of the 2020 election, but ultimately, the recourse is with the American people, at the ballot box, in the next election as it has been for the last 200 years,” Spartz said in a press release.
Spartz’s office didn’t respond to a request from The Herald Bulletin for an interview.
“We are going through some turbulent and dangerous times in our history,” Spartz said. “I am extremely upset and worried about the future of our country as are many Hoosiers I represent, but my oath to our Constitution is paramount to the future of our Republic.”
Spartz also mentioned possible voting irregularities in several states.
“Whatever the irregularities and politically motivated election law changes in certain states, two wrongs do not make a right, and Congress cannot overrule millions of votes certified by those states,” she said. “It’s a threat to our federalist system and would play into the hands of those seeking to end the electoral college."
Spartz voted against the objections along with Larry Bucshon, R-8th District; Andre Carson, D-7th District; Trey Hollingsworth, R-9th District; and Frank Mrvan, D-1st District.
Members of the Indiana House delegation voting for the objections included James Baird, R-4th District; Jim Banks, R-3rd District, Greg Pence, R-6th District; and Jackie Walorski, R-2nd District.
Indiana’s two Republican U.S. Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young voted against the objections to the Electoral College.
