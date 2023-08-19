PENDLETON — Speaking Saturday morning at a town hall gathering, Congresswoman Victoria Spartz emphasized the need for Congress to know how government agencies are spending federal dollars.
A large contingent of residents from throughout the 5th Congressional District attended the town hall at Pendleton Public Library.
Spartz, who has said she will not run for reelection in 2024, noted that the U.S. House has to vote on appropriations legislation by Oct. 1 to fund government agencies.
“Last year I made a motion to not have an ombudsman spending bill,” Spartz said. “Each spending bill should be voted on separately. We have to pass the appropriations bill, but no one wants to work on it.”
Spartz said that government agencies should be required to justify their spending.
“Congress has not done its job,” she said. “We should force a government agency to work for the people through authorizing spending.”
Spartz said the farm bill, which has to be passed every five years, will probably not be adopted this year.
“The leadership wanted us to pass legislation authorizing spending before we approved a farm bill,” she said. “We need to have a plan for all spending.”
Spartz said there will be serious conversations about the farm bill because every year farmers have to pay a fee to various boards.
“No on knows where the money goes,” she said. “Because we won't be able to pass a farm bill, there will be a continuing resolution. Not sure if that will be for one or two months or remain in effect until next March.
“The devil is in the details,” Spartz said. “We don't know where the money is going.”
She said the U.S. should be taking more steps to protect the southern border.
“There will be a lot of discussions about human, child and drug trafficking,” Spartz said. “All of the discussions will go nowhere.
“It's a national security issue and needs bi-partisan support,” she continued. “I've been to the border many times, and I don't know how we can allow this to continue.”