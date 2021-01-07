ANDERSON — A special exception has been approved to convert the former Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Madison Avenue into a clinic for autistic children.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday unanimously approved the request from Lotus Property Management to open The Growing Place in the 5700 block of Madison Avenue.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said there was no opposition to the proposed special exception.
“We’re really excited about bringing this service to Anderson,” said Emily Fisher, owner of The Growing Place. “We want to give back to the community. We want to provide the service to children that really need it.”
Fisher said it will take approximately three months to renovate the interior of the former church and hopes to open the clinic in late March or early April.
Stires said the clinic will employ 42 people, including 37 registered behavior technicians, four board certified behavior analysts and a custodian.
He said there would be no renovation to the exterior of the building and the landscaping and lighting will remain unchanged.
The hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.
The staff recommended approval of the requested special exception as a result of the creation of 42 jobs and upgrading the city’s ability to provide additional services to juveniles for autistic treatment.
The Anderson Plan Commission and the Anderson City Council last year approved the rezoning of the 3.2 acre site to allow for the opening of the clinic.
