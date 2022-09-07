ANDERSON — A request to add gas pumps at a convenience store has been denied by the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals.
The BZA voted unanimously Wednesday to deny the special exception request by LL95 Inc. and Mandeep Singh to add gas pumps at Lucky Food Mart at the intersection of Nichol Avenue and Park Road.
The Anderson Municipal Development Department had recommended approval of the request.
Area residents raised concerns about additional traffic congestion, potential for flooding in the area and the property’s condition.
Residents said there was not a need for a gas station because the Get Go station is directly to the west of the property.
Rudy Williams, chairman of the BZA, said he knows the intersection is already getting congested.
“People will use Maryland Drive (to the east of the intersection) to avoid the traffic congestion.”
Board member Greg Spencer expressed concerns about the increased traffic in the area and the trash on the property.
“The neighbors have spoken loud and clear they don’t want it.”
In making the motion to deny the request, Spencer said the special exception will not serve a need in the neighborhood, traffic flow is a concern, and it will not enhance the area.
Steve Servies, owner of Servies Engineering & Surveying, representing the owners, said drainage would not be a problem and that the owners were willing to make the entrance off of Nichol Avenue into three lanes.
He said the owners would also extend the sidewalks to the intersection along Nichol Avenue and Park Road.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Municipal Development Department, said an enclosure has to be constructed on the property to house the trash dumpster.
“We won’t allow this property to become a dump site.”
Even with the denial of the special exception request, the city will require construction of a dumpster enclosure on the property.