ANDERSON — A special exception has been granted for construction of a Carpenter Realty building along Scatterfield Road.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday approved the special exception for the 200 block of South Scatterfield.
The property, zoned for business, contains approximately 1 acre and was the former site of a Popeye’s Restaurant.
It's directly north of the CVS store at the intersection of University Boulevard and Scatterfield.
Carpenter Realty is now located on Jackson Street in the building where the Spa Restaurant was located.
The building will be 3,400 square feet and have 12 offices, six work stations, conference room and meeting room, said Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department
It also will have a common area, kitchen and restrooms.
Access to the property will be on two existing drives along a cross access road to the west of the building.
He said the site plan meets all the required city design standards. The facility will have parking for 20 vehicles.
Before construction can begin this spring, City Engineer Matt House has to approve the drainage plan.
The Board of Zoning Appeals granted a waiver for the developer so that sidewalks will not be required along South Scatterfield.