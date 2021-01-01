ANDERSON – A special prosecutor and a special judge will be named to handle the criminal case filed against Madison County Councilman Steve Sumner
Following an investigation by the Indiana State Police and FBI the Madison County Prosecutor’s office filed the Level 6 felony charges against Sumner on Dec. 21.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Wednesday that Patrick Harrington, the Tippecanoe County prosecutor has been appointed to handle the case.
Sumner, 52, a Republican, currently represents District 2 on the Madison County Council having been elected to a second term in 2018.
He was arrested on criminal charges of child solicitation and possession of child pornography, both Level 6 felonies.
The case has been filed in Madison Circuit Court Division 5 where Republican Scott Norrick took the oath of office on Friday.
Norrick said he will file the necessary paperwork to recuse himself from the case.
“I’m too connected and it would be too much of a conflict for me,” Norrick said Friday. “I’ve known Sumner and his family for many years. I think it’s a conflict and I intend to sign an order to recuse.”
Sumner can continue to serve as a member of the Madison County Council until the court case is resolved.
If Sumner is convicted on a felony charge he will be unable to continue to serve.
A conviction carries a possible sentence of six months to 30 months and a maximum fine of $10,000.
The probable cause affidavit filed by the Indiana State Police alleges that Sumner performed sex acts on a girl under the age of 16 for the past two years.
The girl told investigators that Sumner provided her with an alcoholic beverage.
During the investigation, Sumner’s cell phone was provided to the state police.
On the cell phone investigators found 138 images of females in various stages of undress exposing their breasts and genital areas. The girl confirmed that some of the photographs were of her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.