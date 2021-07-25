ANDERSON — Standing at the back of the shelter house at Anderson Motor Speedway, wearing their white and gold costumes, Indianapolis-based liturgical dancers Rhonda Tyler and Dorene Lewis danced with the music performed by others as they waited their turn.
They are among dozens of performers who shared their interpretations of the Christian Bible with dozens of interracial audience members Sunday at the 12th annual Speedway Gospel Fest.
“This is our ministry,” Lewis said.
Organizer James Warner said the event, which included food, door prizes and raffles, started as a tribute to the late Jumpin’ Johnny Wilson and Terry Crites.
Anderson resident Dewayne Cooley, who performed with his wife, Jeannette, is a regular on the Gospel Fest stage. After being inside because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said he was ready to come out and be a blessing.
“It’s something we do to give back to the community, to bless them with a gift the Lord has blessed us with,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to mingle with other believers and hear some good gospel from all over the state.”
Speedway owner Rick Dawson said he’s honored to sponsor the event.
“I like the music, and it’s a great place to have it. I have the facilities.”
Taking to the stage solo for the first time was another organizer, Fred Reese, singing to a prerecorded track of “I Can’t Even Walk.” Several performers sang with live musicians.
“This is my first public appearance outside of church,” he said.
Reese, who started in gospel music by playing guitar, said it’s the primary kind of music he enjoys, both because of the nostalgia and as a form of worship and praise.
“Daddy didn’t even allow us to turn the station. If it wasn’t gospel, it wasn’t playing in our house.”
