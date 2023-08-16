CARMEL — LeBron "Bronny" James Jr.'s sudden cardiac arrest could have some athletes and others wondering whether they too are at risk.
Bronny, the son of NBA all-time leading scorer LeBron James and a freshman guard for the University of Southern California, collapsed during practice July 24.
Damar Hamlin, a safety for the NFL's Buffalo Bills, also collapsed on the field of play, back in January.
Both suffered cardiac arrests. Hamlin has since recovered. Bronny James was discharged from the hospital and has been recovering at home.
Dr. Rafael Garcia-Cortes, a cardiologist with Ascension St. Vincent Sports Performance clinic, said sudden cardiac arrest is rare among young athletes.
The condition, caused when the heart suddenly stops beating, affects about 1 in 200,000 college athletes, like Bronny, Garcia-Cortes said.
However, athletes should still be on guard. Those with a family history of heart issues or symptoms such as fainting, racing heartbeat and shortness of breath should consult a physician, who would likely order tests such as EKGs and ultrasounds.
An EKG monitors the heart's electrical system, which controls the heartbeat/rhythm. An irregular heart rhythm, not sports, is most often the culprit in sudden cardiac arrest cases, Garcia-Cortes said.
He recommends getting a sports physical to make sure an athlete is healthy enough for competition. Sports and other forms of physical activity are generally ideal for promoting cardiovascular health, Garcia-Cortes noted.
Just 30 minutes of moderately intense aerobic activity for at least five days per week is recommended by the American Heart Association. Moderately intense exercises include walking at a brisk pace, water aerobics and dancing.
Dr. Preetham Jetty, a cardiologist with Community Hospital Anderson, says that the heart needs daily exercise.
"(Your heart is) like a dog; it loves a daily walk. It tends to work better, it lasts longer, it’s less cranky and irritable," he said in a December article in The Herald Bulletin.