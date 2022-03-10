ANDERSON — Spring ELA Advancement Academy will host a fun, educational program open to all K-8 Anderson Community School students during spring break, March 14-23.
On March 24, there will be a field trip for grades K-4; a field trip March 25 will be for grades 5-8.
The program will consist of four hours of small group English language arts instruction daily by specially trained teachers; individualized tutoring and mentoring; daily activities led by community partners, including dance, karate, foreign language and more; a special field trip for students with regular attendance; prizes; transportation; and daily breakfast and lunch.
Anderson Elementary, Edgewood and Erskine students will go to Anderson Elementary.
Eastside, 10th Street and Valley Grove students will go to Eastside Elementary.
Anderson Intermediate and Highland students will go to their home schools.
Registration may be made at https://forms.gle/U1tPgxYXsvoSidp29.
Another part of the program will be a golf program sponsored by the Minority Health Coalition. This is free for the students. A-Town Event Production Co. is handling set-up and details of the golf program.
There will be no golf instruction on Thursday and Friday, March 24-25.
This is for students in K-6 (5 to 13 years old). Instruction for each class/age group will be set at 30-minute intervals.
Golf instruction will be held at:
Anderson Elementary, 2035 Raible Ave., Anderson, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Anderson Intermediate, 2300 Lindberg Road, Anderson, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Eastside Elementary, 844 Scatterfield Road, Anderson, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Information: Betsy Pearson, 754-422-7124.
