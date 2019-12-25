ALEXANDRIA – Though Richard Stowe has been eating Christmas dinner for 10 years at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, he didn’t necessarily know all the people he greeted as they walking in the door, but it was a way for him and his wife Cathy to socialize on Christmas.
“They have wonderful food, wonderful people,” said Richard Stowe, an Army veteran. “It’s a wonderful thing they do for the community. It’s a nice thing to do. They’re nice to us.”
Based on the 400 who attended the dinner last year, the couple from Aroma were expected to be among hundreds of people, most from northern Madison County, to drop by the church for dinner. But by early afternoon, co-organizer Lisa Summers revised the count to about half that number.
The church also offers a meal at Thanksgiving.
The annual Christmas dinner is a way for people like the Stowes, who have no children, to socialize on Christmas. For others who are shut-in, it’s a way to get a special meal of ham, turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans and macaroni and cheese.
“We have cats. We don’t really have children. We don’t share gifts so much,” Cathy Stowe said.
Though the Stowes came for dinner, they also brought snacks, including popcorn and potato chips, for others to take home.
“We like to give more than receive,” Richard Stowe said.
After the dinner, the couple said they planned to return to their home and take advantage of the unusually balmy Christmas weather by doing some yard work.
Summers and Dannie White, who became co-organizers of the event three years ago, started prepping for the meal with the other 10 or so volunteers starting on Tuesday. They were up and at the church by about 6 a.m. to ensure the spread was ready by lunchtime.
Though she couldn’t say for sure, Summers said the weather may have had something to do with fewer people coming to the church for a meal.
“We serve a lot more delivery meals than what we do in the church,” she said.
Genesis Martin, 16, a sophomore at Alexandria-Monroe Jr.-Sr. High School, said she looks forward to volunteering at the dinner. A regular attendee of the church, she has served as a volunteer for the past three years at the urging of her uncle.
“Honestly, it’s better to be here than at home messing with my stuff,” she said. “It’s better to be here to help people who don’t have what we have.”
