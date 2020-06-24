ANDERSON — The Rev. Jude Nwaigwa sprinkled holy water around a pair of clear tubes as a litany of affirmation was read by those in attendance during the blessing of Ascension St. Vincent Anderson's remodeled Wound Center on Tuesday.
Looking like something out of a sci-fi movie that might cocoon an astronaut on an interstellar flight, the tubes are actually hyperbaric chambers used to heal chronic wounds, ones that don't heal in 30 days.
Originally used in the diving industry to pressurize divers suffering from the bends, when dissolved gasses in the blood come out of solution forming painful and potentially deadly bubbles, the technology helps chronic wounds heal by increasing the amount of oxygen a patient's blood can absorb, explained Sean Finley, director of hyperbaric safety and quality for Outpatient Integrated Strategies.
"We are preventing amputations from happening. That is our main goal," Finley said.
Patients spend two hours at a pressure equivalent to being 33 feet below sea level, which allows a patient's plasma to pick up more oxygen molecules. The increased oxygen leads to better healing of chronic wounds, he said.
Treatment consists of spending two hours a day in the chamber five days a week for six weeks. Patients recline on an adjustable mattress with a TV perched above the chamber.
Adding the chambers at St. Vincent means patients don't need to travel to a different Ascension facility or to a different provider. Community Hospital Anderson also offers the treatment.
"This is something we've needed for our community here," said Mike Schroyer, regional president for Ascension, during the blessing.
The chambers are part of a remodel at the wound center and one tool of many available to the professionals at the center treating chronic wounds.
Patients do not need a physician's referral and can contact the center directly for an evaluation, said Rachel Hinshaw, a nurse practitioner certified in wound and ostomy care.
