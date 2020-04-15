ANDERSON — When Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital geared up for the COVID-19 pandemic, Cathy Ballenger was tasked with rescheduling surgical procedures.
Ballenger has been working for the local hospital for 16 years in the ear, nose and throat unit that sets up appointments for four doctors in several locations.
“Our team had to contact hundreds of patients to reschedule appointments and elective procedures,” she said.
Ballenger said all elective procedures were being postponed for April 20 but have now been extended to April 30.
Urgent surgeries are taking place as necessary.
“We had to contact the facilities, doctors, patients or caregivers,” she said. “It was pretty stressful on the staff.”
Ballenger said the staff always offers new appointments, which are now being scheduled for July and that patients are offered a medical visit by telephone with a health professional.
“We thought ahead when all the elective surgeries were put on hold,” she said.
At 7:30 a.m. daily, Ballenger attends a meeting with the director of hospital operations.
“We have a command center with four teams that divide the responsibilities,” she said. “The administrators addressed it like a war and developed a strategic plan.”
Ballenger said the hospital is requiring the wearing of masks when dealing with patients and to maintain social distancing when possible.
“Everyone is considering it our job and we’re doing it,” she said of the hospital staff. “There is not a lot of fear. We have a seasoned team and this is not our first rodeo.”
Ballenger’s sister works in health care and the two discuss the pandemic on a regular basis. Common sense is key, Ballenger said.
“It’s critical that people follow the guidelines,” she said. “This has renewed my hope for the human condition. People are treating others like they want to be treated.”
Ballenger said most of the patients understand the situation.
“They expected to have their visits rescheduled,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.