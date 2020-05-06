INDIANAPOLIS — The 28th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, scheduled for May 9, has been postponed due to coronavirus-related safety concerns.
A new date hasn't yet been scheduled, but the United States Postal Service, National Association of Letter Carriers, as well as other national partners, have committed to rescheduling the food drive later this year, a representative from the organizations said in a press release.
The annual success of the food drive is largely due to the efforts of letter carriers, other postal employees, postal customers, community volunteers and many more.
Much of the U.S. is currently under shelter in place or similar advisories due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and public health authorities such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued guidelines that include social distancing. While it is unknown how long these guidelines will remain in place, it is highly unlikely that those involved in the food drive will be able to safely participate just six weeks from now, the press release stated.
Millions of Americans donate food on the second Saturday in May every year to help fight hunger in their communities.
The food drive organizers are encouraging those that would participate to consider donations that may be safely made to food banks in the form of food or financial assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.