ANDERSON — The Indiana State Department of Health reported two more deaths from COVID-19 in Madison County on Tuesday, bringing the total to 11 coronavirus-related deaths in the county.
During a news conference Monday, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said 11 residents of Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson had died of the virus since March 27. County health officials, however, said they had death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death for just five Bethany Pointe residents.
The latest numbers from ISDH show 137 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madison County, up from 105 on Monday.
Five hundred county residents have been tested.
The mortality rate for Madison County remains at 12%.
Based on Monday's totals, 72 women and 33 men have tested positive for the virus, according to data provided by Stephenie Grimes, administrator for the Madison County Health Department.
The most positive tests were found in the 60-69 age group, with 18, the 30-39 age group with 16.
