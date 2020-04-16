ANDERSON — Across Indiana, 152 long-term care facilities have reported at least one positive COVID-19 case, according to Indiana health officials.
In response to a request for information from The Herald Bulletin, state officials said 119 residents of long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19. Officials said 681 residents of the facilities have tested positive.
The state is also reporting that 512 staff members have tested positive and one staff member has died from COVID-19.
Earlier this week, state officials said 22 people have died from the virus at the Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson.
Last week, the state reported four deaths at Summit Health & Living from COVID-19.
State officials said the difference in the numbers being reported was because some of the deaths were suspected coronavirus and patients were not tested.
For the second consecutive day, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Madison County rose only slightly.
Data released by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Thursday showed 283 county residents have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 10 positive tests over the past 24 hours.
The ISDH dashboard continues to show that 24 people have died from COVID-19 in Madison County, although the local health department reported 27 confirmed coronavirus deaths.
A total of 1,092 people in the county have been tested, with 26% testing positive for COVID-19.
Statewide, the number of deaths from COVID-19 increased by 41 to 477, with the number of positive tests at 9,542, a climb of 587.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday reported that 23.8% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds available in the state are being occupied by COVID-19 patients and 14.4% of the 2,872 ventilators are being used by virus patients.
The county ranks fifth in the state in deaths from COVID-19, according to the state dashboard.
Marion County is reporting 164 deaths. Lake County has 41, Johnson County 30 and Hamilton County 29.
Madison County has the state's 13th largest population (129,641), according to 2018 census estimates. Marion County (944,523), Lake County (486,849) and Hamilton County (316,095) rank first, second and fourth, respectively, for population in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.