ANDERSON — The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has decided it lacks jurisdiction in a complaint filed by the developers of the proposed Lone Oak solar energy facility in northern Madison County.
That developer, Invenergy, filed a complaint with the regulatory commission (IURC) to take one of two steps to allow for future construction of the $110 million project that will produce 120 megawatts of electricity on 800 acres.
The company was asking the IURC to rule that the county’s solar ordinance is unreasonable or void. If that action is not approved, the company wants the state agency to provide an additional three years to complete the project.
Madison County made a motion to dismiss the complaint filed with the state agency, which issued the ruling last month that it lacks jurisdiction.
The county’s position was that Invenergy’s complaint should take place in a court. Previously, Invenergy asked and the IURC agreed not to exercise jurisdiction over the project.
“The only areas in which the Commission retained jurisdiction concerned Lone Oak’s affiliate transactions, transfers of ownership, financial assurances and material changes in the facility’s capacity or operation,” the dismissal ruling stated.
It also stated the dismissal decision was based in part on Lone Oak’s agreement to comply with local zoning and permitting requirements.
The company obtained a special use permit from the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals in 2019 with construction to be completed by Dec. 31, 2023.
Remonstrators' appeal in Madison County was denied by Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley in 2021. Subsequently, the Indiana Supreme Court denied transfer of the case in 2021, two years after the original special use was granted for the facility.
The BZA denied a request from Invenergy last year for an additional two years to complete the project. Invenergy filed in Grant County a civil lawsuit against the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals.
Company officials maintained in their IURC filing that the litigation brought by the remonstrators and supply chain issues during the pandemic made it impossible to construct the project by the end of this year.
“The BZA unreasonably denied this request for extension of the commercial operating date of 2025,” the IURC complaint states.