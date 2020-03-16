The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) announced two new measures Monday to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The Division of Mental Health and Addiction, part of FSSA, will supply opioid treatment programs with lockboxes and naloxone kits, allowing Hoosiers to reduce their daily trips for methadone prescriptions.
Previously, Hoosiers combatting opioid addictions were required to visit clinics daily for methadone treatment. More than 10,000 Hoosiers use opioid treatment programs and the department said the change would reduce potential COVID-19 spread.
“It’s imperative that we take any and all measures necessary to support Hoosiers in achieving or maintaining optimal health and well-being during the global pandemic,” Jennifer Sullivan, the secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration said in a press release. “Urging Hoosiers to isolate themselves from each other is necessary but for some it could bring unique health risks. For our fellow Hoosiers recovering from opioid use disorder, this innovative approach to delivering the medications they need daily will support them in their recovery while also helping contain the spread of COVID-19.”
FSSA also announced training in Psychological First Aid, an approach to helping people experiencing a disaster or traumatic event, for health care and social services professionals in a partnership with the Red Cross.
The Indiana State Department of Health call center reported an “extremely high call volume” at 317-233-7125 (or 317-233-1325 after 8 p.m.) for Hoosiers concerned they might have the virus, indicating a community concern.
“Being a health care professional is a calling and now is our time to rise to that calling,” Sullivan said in a separate press release. “In this time of enhanced anxiety and uncertainty, we want to do all we can to equip health and wellness professionals with effective tools to support the mental well-being of Hoosiers.”
The virtual trainings, held on March 24 and April 7, will be limited to the first 30 registrants.
“We know that both medical and mental health providers are likely to encounter individuals who are experiencing various levels of emotional distress about the outbreak and its impact on them, their families and communities,” Jay Chaudhary, the director of the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction, said in the release. “This Psychological First Aid training is designed to help in this effort.”
Hoosiers can also call DMHA’s Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990 for crisis counseling. Calls are toll-free, multi-lingual and confidential. Hoosiers can also text “TalkWithUs” to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.
