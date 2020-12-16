ANDERSON — Two former members of the Ingalls Town Council have been asked to reimburse the town $1,300 each in an audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts.
The audit covering the period from Jan. 1, 2016 through Dec. 31, 2018 was filed by the state Board of Accounts on Dec. 11 and requests that Chris Bradshaw and Justin Gardner reimburse the town for Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) Committee pay due to malfeasance, misfeasance or misfeasance.
The audit was forwarded to the Indiana Attorney General’s office.
Gardner said Wednesday that he was not aware of the full audit and referred questions to the Ingalls town attorney.
The audit found the UDO was created in May 2018 with Bradshaw and Gardner named to serve on the committee.
Members of the UDO were to be paid $100 for each meeting.
The audit said Bradshaw and Gardner were named to the committee after the salaries for council members were established for 2018.
“No records of the UDO Committee were maintained, and no documentation to support the payments made to UDO Committee members was presented for audit,” the state agency report states.
The audit also cites Indiana state law that states compensation for elected officials may not be changed in the year for which it is fixed, nor may it be reduced below the amount set for the previous year.
“Payments without supporting documentation may be the personal obligation of the responsible official or employee,” the audit reads.
The auditors also requested documentation of officials bonds or errors and omissions insurance coverage information for Town Council members.
“We have not been provided official bonds or errors and omissions insurance coverage as of the date of issuance of this report,” the audit reads.
The audit report was discussed with Clerk-Treasurer Kip Golden, Scot Lawler, president of the town council, along with Bradshaw and Gardner.
“Any official response to the Audit Results and Comments, incorporated within this report, was not verified for accuracy,” the audit states.
No official response was included in the audit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.