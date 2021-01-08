ANDERSON — Madison County officials are not disputing an audit that disclosed a lack of controls in the former JobSource program.
The county operated the JobSource program to receive numerous federal grants for job training and weatherization programs, but in 2019 those responsibilities were taken over by Region 5, based in Greenfield.
At that time, the Madison County Commissioners terminated the employment of Joanna Collette as executive director of JobSource and the contract with Region 5 was terminated.
The audit released by the Indiana State Board of Accounts covered the 2019 calendar year and questioned $253,535 in costs in the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) federal grant. The State Board of Accounts did not accuse the county of misusing the funds but specifically questioned the expenditure.
“An effective internal control system was not in place at the county to ensure compliance with requirements related to the grant agreement,” the audit states. “There were no internal controls in place over the distribution of funds.”
The audit said the effect of the lack of an effective internal control system placed the county at risk of noncompliance with the grant agreement.
The Indiana State Board of Accounts issued a similar finding in the 2018 audit.
“The lack of internal controls over indirect costs and the lack of an appropriately documented CAP (Cost Allocation Plan) were systemic issues throughout the audit period,” the report continued.
“The failure to retain or provide appropriate supporting documentation for the CAP prevented the determination of the county’s compliance with the Activities Allowed or Unallowed and Allowable Cost/Costs Principles compliance requirement,” the audit reads.
The commissioners in their response to the audit said there is no reason to dispute the findings as JobSouce is no longer administering the WIOA grants.
“In 2019 after several negative audit findings and other concerns about management and operations, the Madison County Commissioners chose to change course with respect to the Executive Director or JobSource,” the county’s response states. “In early 2019, the new Director was put in and began evaluating management issues and audit concerns. This was a part of the 2018 corrective action plan.
“Unfortunately, Region 5, which administers the grants, chose to terminate its contract with JobSource for political and other reasons,” the response continues.
State accountants also found inaccurate amounts of federal expenditures.
The county failed to properly review the federal grant information prepared and submitted and did not include the correct amount of federal expenditures for those grants.
The following errors occurred on the SEFA presented for audit: The Crime Victim Assistance grant expenditures were understated by $334,079; The WOID Cluster expenditures were under reported by $598,338; the Weatherization program for low-income residents for $430,286; and the Highway Planning grant understated by $1.3 million.
“We understand that the understatement of funds occurred from not having the numbers in both the receipt and disbursement columns,” Madison County Auditor Rick Gardner responded. “We have implemented additional internal controls to help mitigate the errors.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.