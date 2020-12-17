INGALLS — An audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts, covering the period from Jan. 1, 2016, to Dec. 31, 2018, was critical of the actions of Ingalls Clerk-Treasurer Kip Golden and the town council.
Golden said Thursday he was aware of the audit report, which was issued on Dec. 12, but had not read it.
“We’re working to get those things corrected,” he said.
Among the audit findings was a payment of $64,967 to the Indiana Department of Revenue to pay past-due Utility Receipt taxes unpaid from 2013 to 2015, for which the state agency was unable to determine the amount of penalties and interest paid, and there was a $25,476 payment to pay for a special attorney.
State law doesn’t allow a governmental entity to pay penalties and late fees.
“Failure to pay claims or remit taxes in a timely manner could be an indicator of serious financial problems which should be investigated,” the report stated. “Any penalties, interest or other charges paid by the unit may be the personal obligation of the responsible official or employee.”
Concerning the town council, the audit said an Ordinance Violations Bureau was created to collect fines.
“The town used the Ordinance Violations Bureau to collect fines for moving traffic violations,” according to the audit. “Moving traffic violations must be processed through a county, city or town court as required by statute.”
The audit said without proper documentation the purpose of fines received could not be determined, but collections of $7,720 for moving violations could be verified.
The town stopped collecting fines for moving violations in 2017.
The audit report found Golden made transfers from the Rainy Day fund without adoption of a resolution or ordinance approved by the town council authorizing the transfers.
The transfers were in the amount of $125,833 in 2016, $1,000 in 2017 and $38,822 in 2018.
The audit also states that agreements were signed with an engineering firm to conduct inspections of new developments with the developer to pay the town of Ingalls for fire protection. But there were no signed agreements presented during the audit.
“Due to a lack of internal controls over the billing and collection of the fees, the town could not provide adequate documentation to determine if all required fees were invoiced and that all monies have been properly receipted,” the report reads.
Earlier this year, former councilman Tim Green asked Golden to resign because an audit alleged the town has not received up to $46,000 for commercial inspections and as much as $40,000 from uncollected fire protection fees.
The audit said debit card disbursements were not approved by the council during the claim process. Although the town’s policy required Golden to maintain a log to include the date and authorized person making the purchase, it found no log was maintained during the audit period.
“Debit cards must not be used to bypass the accounting system,” the audit states. “One reason that purchase orders are issued is to provide the fiscal officer with the means to encumber and track appropriations.”
The state agency audit states there was no approval of time records for the town or utility employees, other than for police officers.
