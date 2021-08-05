ANDERSON — Human error is being blamed for Anderson Community Schools Corp.’s understating federal award expenditures totaling $867,074.
The errors were noted in a compliance audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2020, and filed by the state with a corrective action response from ACS on July 21, 2021.
ACS said in its response to the state that the mistakes were not “actually shortages or understatements.”
The audit also found that ACS also paid unauthorized and unallowable expenditures totaling $176,207 in school lunch disbursements during the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
These expenditures were blamed on the failure to establish an “effective internal control system … and allowed the misuse and mismanagement of federal funds and assets by not having proper oversight, reviews, and approvals over the activities of the programs.”
“An investigation is pending,” according to the audit.
In its corrective action response, ACS agreed with the findings listed in the audit.
Among other findings, ACS failed to properly review federal grant information prepared and submitted into the Indiana Gateway for Government Units financial reporting system which is the source of the corporation’s Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards (SEFA), according to the audit.
The audit noted the following SEFA errors:
School Breakfast Program expenditures were understated by $111,055.
National School Lunch Program expenditures were understated by $359,897.
21st Century Community Learning Center Program expenditures were overstated by $81,071.
Medical Assistance Program was omitted, which understated expenditures by $396,122.
The audit states that despite the fact that Janet Windlan, the school’s deputy treasurer, prepared the federal grant information and the school’s treasurer, Kevin Brown, reviewed the information, “the internal controls were not effective and did not detect and allow correction of errors prior to submission.”
In response to the audit, ACS said inaccurate information was submitted by the school’s food service department from new staff “still learning the programs and how to access the data correctly.”
“The 21st Century reporting error was an error of posting on the deputy treasurer’s part and was human error,” ACS said in a correction action plan letter dated June 9. “The overstatements are actually the incorrect information that was reported on the SEFA from the food service department and the school corporation, human error if you will, and are not actually shortages or understatements.”
The audit also reported a repeat finding from a prior audit regarding the operation of the school food service program.
“The lack of internal controls and noncompliance were systemic issues throughout the audit period,” according to the audit.
State Board of Accounts officials said the failure to establish an effective internal control system enabled noncompliance to go undetected.
“Noncompliance with the grant agreement and the compliance requirement could have resulted in the loss of federal funds to the school corporation,” the audit states.
The Herald Bulletin requested to speak with Brown and ACS Superintendent Joe Cronk regarding the audit, but they declined to comment. Instead, ACS provided a statement “on behalf of Anderson Community Schools.”
The statement provided to the newspaper said the pending investigation for unauthorized and unallowable expenditures totaling $176,207 is related to the ACS food service department “which is operated separately from the ACS corporate accounting operations.”
“The State Board of Accounts has an active investigation in process, and therefore any further comments we might make may serve to impede their investigation,” ACS states. “Accordingly, we do not have any additional comments to make on this matter at this time.”
Regarding the SEFA errors, ACS said school officials were not given training or instructions on new reporting procedures, and “it has been a learning process each year.”
“The auditor’s notes were about food services’ reporting of federal and state revenues and should have only had the federal revenue listed,” according to the statement.
ACS said the absence of the Medical Assistance Program revenue is due to a change that was made by the State Board of Accounts in July 2020, “but when we were completing the SEFA report we were not aware of this requirement for the 2019/2020 school year.”
The corporation’s statement said there were also clerical posting errors that occurred.
“Internal controls are and have been in place, however these comments refer to the new requirements and constitute posting and clerical errors only and not any misstatement of financial data,” ACS stated.
