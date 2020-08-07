INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service board decided not to dismiss a complaint filed against Elwood funeral home director Ned Dunnichay.
Leif Johnson, representing the Indiana Attorney General’s office, Thursday asked the board to dismiss the complaint against Dunnichay that was filed after his conviction on a charge of driving while intoxicated in Hamilton County.
Johnson said if the motion to dismiss was denied it delays action on the complaint until a proposed settlement could be reached.
He said if dismissed there would be no sanctions brought against Dunnichay.
Frank Downing, presiding officer of the board, asked if Dunnichay informed the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency of the charge when he requested renewal of his license.
Board member Tom Sproles said historically the board has placed sanctions on a funeral home director that included a voluntary fine.
The board voted unanimously to deny the motion to dismiss the complaint.
The complaint, requesting discipline and sanctions of Dunnichay’s funeral director license, was filed Jan. 28.
“Respondent has been convicted of a crime that is harmful to the public, as evidence by respondent’s conviction for Class C misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated,” according to the complaint filed with the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency.
Dunnichay was arrested for OWI after failing to signal a lane change and for having an obstructed license plate on May 11, 2019. Dunnichay told the officer he had been drinking and he failed two sobriety tests.
On June 6, Dunnichay entered a guilty plea for the misdemeanor OWI charge and was sentenced to 60 days in the Hamilton County Jail with 58 days of the sentence suspended. His driving privileges were restricted, and he was placed on a year of probation.
The board can revoke or suspend Dunnichay’s funeral director license, censure him, issue a letter of reprimand, place him on a probation status or assess a civil penalty.
