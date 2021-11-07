Coho salmon stocked
in state's northwest
80,000 Coho salmon in northwest Indiana tributaries
The state Department of Natural Resources has recently stocked northern Indiana’s Lake Michigan tributaries with more than 80,000 Coho salmon.
Bodine State Fish Hatchery released 29,457 Coho salmon fingerlings measuring about 7.2 inches into Trail Creek.
An additional 51,439 Coho salmon fingerlings measuring about 6.6 inches were released into the East Branch of the Little Calumet River by Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery.
Coho salmon stocked this fall will stay in the streams until next spring, when they will migrate to Lake Michigan. They will spend one to two years there feeding and maturing until they return to the streams where they were stocked for spawning.
Anglers should take care when fishing these areas. These fingerlings are under the legal size limit and are sensitive to being caught. If you are catching undersize Coho, consider moving to a different area of the stream or try switching your method of fishing. These new fish are crucial to the continued existence of the northwest Indiana trout and salmon fishery.
For more information about Bodine State Fish Hatchery, visit wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/bodine-state-fish-hatchery.
For more information about Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery, visit wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/mixsawbah-state-fish-hatchery.
