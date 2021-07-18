Ex-cop may plead in federal probe
MUNCIE — A former Muncie police officer is expected to plead guilty next month in connection with a federal investigation of excessive force allegations against other officers.
Dalton Kurtz, 31, is accused of failing to report that a fellow officer kicked and struck a teenager in the head after a foot chase. The plea agreement says Kurtz failed to report the officer’s “unreasonable and excessive” conduct and submitted a false report.
His hearing will be Aug. 4 in federal court in Indianapolis, according to The (Muncie) Star Press. The charges carry a sentence of up to three years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.
Four other officers, indicted on charges of using excessive force during arrests or trying to cover up that misconduct, are set to stand trial Jan. 24.
Dunes wants ideas from visitors, publicCHESTERTON — Officials at Indiana Dunes National Park want to hear from visitors as they develop a strategy to add commercial services at the park, ranging from food or beverage sales to organized tours.
Two open houses are set for Thursday and Friday at the national park in northwestern Indiana to collect ideas. Other additions could include bike or nonmotorized boat rentals, horseback riding and fitness classes. Officials are open to suggestions from the public.
Indiana town looks to revamp racing siteSCHERERVILLE — A northwest Indiana community is looking for proposals to redevelop the historic Illiana Motor Speedway site into a business park.
The Schererville Town Council voted unanimously last week to work with the Lake County Economic Alliance to request proposals for the 50-acre site off U.S. 30, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
The race track operated in the community, about 20 miles south of Gary, from 1945 to 2016. Schererville acquired the property shortly after the speedway held its last race.
Songbird illness now in 69 counties
INDIANAPOLIS — Sick and dying songbirds stricken with an unexplained illness have now been found in three-quarters of Indiana’s counties, state wildlife officials say.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the ill birds have been discovered in 69 of Indiana’s 92 counties, up from 53 counties two weeks ago, The Indianapolis Star reported.
The Associated Press
