Purdue says 60% of students vaccinated
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University says 60% of incoming students and 66% of school employees have submitted proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 four weeks before the Aug. 13 fall semester deadline. Classes begin Aug. 23.
Purdue announced the figures Tuesday in its first release of overall campus vaccination rates. It is strongly encouraging all students and employees to get the vaccine if possible.
Its students’ vaccination rate is about twice the rate of individuals ages 16-29 across the state, the school said.
Prosecutor drops case against dead woman
INDIANAPOLIS — Prosecutors dropped their case against an Indiana woman who was charged in a hit-and-run crash during a southern Indiana protest last summer after learning she died in Colorado earlier this year.
Christi Jane Bennett, 67, was found dead in a Denver hotel room on Feb. 6, according to police. She died of blunt force injuries to the head, according to an autopsy by the Denver medical examiner’s office. Her cause of death is undetermined, though authorities don’t suspect foul play.
Authorities said Bennett was homeless when she died, and a friend who found her unresponsive said she had been struck on the head by a heavy door a few nights before her death.
Bennett had been scheduled to appear Monday in Monroe County court on charges stemming from the incident last year. County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant confirmed Tuesday that the county dropped its case against her earlier this month after learning she had died.
Bodies of couple driven to town hall
GAS CITY — A man apparently fatally shot his wife and then himself in an SUV operated by a relative who drove the bodies to a northeastern Indiana town hall, police said.
Eric Huffman, 48, and Telina Huffman, 43, of Marion, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds Monday afternoon in the SUV outside the Gas City Town Hall, Indiana State Police said. Autopsies were pending.
The Huffmans were passengers in the SUV as it was being driven by a 69-year-old man relative of Eric Huffman’s. Preliminary police findings indicate that the couple argued before Eric Huffman shot his wife with a handgun.
The man driving the SUV then began struggling with Eric Huffman to get the gun but lost control of the vehicle, and it crashed into a parked semitrailer at a Gas City business, police said.
After the crash, Eric Huffman allegedly used the handgun to shoot himself.
4-H robotics team shows defense project
LEBANON — Members of the 4-H Robotics team presented their creations Tuesday at the Boone County 4-H Fair.
Before the demonstration, youth at the fair could tinker with Legos and other parts for about an hour.
The team had 10 weeks and made a home defense system meant to do more than just set off an alarm. It was all for fun and included a Nerf Gun that fired and “killed” an intruder.
