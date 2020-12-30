ANDERSON — Madison County is experiencing another spike in the number of COVID-19 deaths and people testing positive for the coronavirus this month, prompting the Indiana State Department of Health to upgrade the county’s pandemic status on Wednesday from “orange” to “red.”
This is the first time Madison County has been designated as “red” based on the seven-day average of positive cases and rate of cases per 100,000 people.
“People need to be aware,” Dr. Stephen Wright, the county’s health officer, said. “We need to be more forceful with this.”
The local health department is advising additional restrictions, including limiting seating at local restaurants to 50% of capacity, maintaining at least 6 feet between all tables with no more than six people at a table and no bar seating. Gyms and similar facilities would limit capacity to 50%. Event venues would be required to restrict attendance to 20% of capacity, while providing for social distancing and breathing masks.
The advisory restrictions take effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
Based on Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, social gatherings are limited to a total of 25 people, with face masks required and social distancing.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
