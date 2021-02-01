ANDERSON — Hoosiers 65 and older are now eligible to get COVID-19 vaccinations.
Appointments for ages 65 to 69 opened Monday morning and the Indiana State Department of Health reported that, as of 5 p.m., nearly 96,000 from the age group had scheduled appointments to receive their first doses.
Long-term care residents, health care workers and first responders are also eligible.
Anderson’s three Pay Less pharmacies are offering the vaccine, bringing the number of vaccine locations in the county to five, all in Anderson.
“My hope is that we can get a site up in Elwood,” said Stephenie Grimes, Madison County Health Department administrator.
Before that can happen, a location needs to be secured and the site added to the state’s online appointment website, Grimes said.
In a press release, the state said officials are following an age-based rollout since Indiana residents 60 and older (22.5% of the population) account for 64.1% of hospitalizations and 93.3% of deaths.
“Indiana has based their vaccination criteria as an age-based strategy and they’re using Indiana data for that justification,” Grimes said.
The vaccine is available at no cost, and eligible residents can schedule an appointment for their first shot through ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Full vaccination requires a second shot. The appointment for the second shot will be scheduled during the appointment for the first shot.
According to the state’s vaccination dashboard, 9,524 Madison County residents have received their first shot and 3,059 have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday morning.
