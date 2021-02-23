INDIANANAPOLIS — The state opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers age 60 and older on Tuesday.
This makes an additional 432,000 Hoosiers eligible, according to a press release from the Indiana Department of Health.
The state is rolling out vaccine by age since residents 60 and older account for 64% of hospitalizations and 93.3% of deaths while only making up 22% of the state population.
The Madison County Health Department has moved their vaccination clinic to the Work One Building, 222 E. 10th St., and is receiving 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine a week.
The state recently increased the number of appointments at Community Hospital Anderson's vaccine clinic at 1923 N. Madison Ave. to 330 a day. They are administering the Pfizer vaccine.
The three Pay Less pharmacies and the Walmart Pharmacy in Anderson are also administering the vaccine.
You don't need to get the vaccine in your county of residence, so the state recommends checking neighboring counties if no appointments are available in Madison County.
You can schedule an appointment online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.