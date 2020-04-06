ANDERSON — Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Monday that her greatest fear as a state health officer was seeing a COVID-19 breakout in a nursing facility, similar to those seen in Washington state and Maryland.
The commissioner's fear has been realized, and it's happening here in Madison County.
During a live news conference Monday, Box said the state has a "significant" outbreak at a long-term care facility and identified that facility as Bethany Pointe in Madison County.
Box said 11 deaths had occurred at the facility since officials there contacted the state on March 26.
"On March 27, our strike team and a nurse surveyor visited the facility and tested symptomatic individuals," Box said. "At that time we confirmed three positive residents."
Box said state officials have had ongoing discussions and visited the facility multiple times since to discuss infection control, isolation and to do further testing.
"Unfortunately, this situation quickly escalated,"Box said.
"When we visited on Friday, we were informed that 20 residents were in isolation and that nine individuals had died," Box said. "Sadly, two more residents have died since then for a total of 11 deaths."
Box also said that three employees are hospitalized, two of which are critically ill.
The health commissioner said all residents of the particular building where the outbreak occurred have been tested, even individuals who are asymptomatic. All individuals who test positive will be quarantined.
"This is a heartbreaking situation and illustrates what a brutal toll COVID-19 can take on our most vulnerable populations," Box said.
This story will be updated.
